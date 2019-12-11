Anji Roe Wood

Anji Roe Wood,k president and CEO, Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado

 Courtesy Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado

Anji Roe Wood has joined Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado as president and CEO. She has more than 20 years of experience with nonprofits, including the Phi Mu sorority national headquarters near Atlanta, where she served as executive director and director of alumnae engagement. She also worked in marketing for the Southeastern Council of Foundations, the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, Special Olympics Georgia, AmeriCorps, North Carolina Outward Bound and Habitat for Humanity. She spent a year in the Peace Corps in Bulgaria and has a bachelor's degree in broadcast communications from Elon University.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.

Tags

Load comments