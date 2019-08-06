Andy Vick, executive director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, was appointed by Gov. Jared Polis to a four-year term on the board of directors of the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority.
Last year, then-Gov. John Hickenlooper appointed him to a three-year term on the Colorado Council on Creative Industries.
He previously was executive director of the Allegany Arts Council in Cumberland, Md., and has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Pennsylvania.