Andy Vick, executive director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, was appointed by Gov. John Hickenlooper to a three-year term on the Colorado Council on Creative Industries, which encourages development of arts and humanities across the state. He previously was executive director of the Allegany Arts Council in Cumberland, Md., and has a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Pennsylvania.
Submit item
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.