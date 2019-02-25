Andrew Montgomery
Andrew Montgomery, public relations director for Focus on the Family, has been elected president of the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. He has been at Focus since 2000 and has a bachelor's degree in history from Trinity Western University in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, and a master's degree in business administration from University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Allison Cortez of Academy School District 20 is president-elect; Andrea Sinclair of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services is vice president-program chairwoman; Ashley Durand of Focus on the Family is secretary; and Janet Stevens, a retired public relations professional, is treasurer.

