Andrea Pauly has joined The Pinnacle Team at the Re/Max Properties north office in Colorado Springs, and Blaire Farrell has joined The Raspberry Mountain Team at the company’s Monument office. Pauly spent more than 15 years with T. Rowe Price in a variety of roles and was a personal banker with Chase Bank. She has a bachelor’s degree in human sciences from the University of Colorado. Farrell was a director of first impressions at Re/Max Properties for two years before obtaining a real estate license.
