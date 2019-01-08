Andre Cuenin has been appointed chief revenue officer of Cherwell Software LLC, a Colorado Springs company that develops and sells software that keeps computers and networks and other information technology equipment running properly. Cuenin has been president of Americas and Europe operations for Integrated Research in Denver since 2008. He also was vice president of worldwide sales for two years for StrataVia, a Denver data center software company acquired by Hewlett Packard. He also spent 15 years in a variety of roles at CA Technologies. Cuenin has a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University Brugg-Windisch and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Strathclyde.
Movers & Shakers: Andre Cuenin
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
