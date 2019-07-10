Amy Sufak, president of Red Energy Public Relations was recently appointed to a three-year term on the UCHealth Memorial Hospital Foundation board. She founded the Colorado Springs agency in 2008. Sufak also worked in public relations for Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in Colorado Springs and After Midnight Media in Boston and held various public affairs and media relations posts with the Air Force. She has bachelor's degrees in psychology and public relations-marketing communications from Wheaton College and Simmons University, respectively, and a master's degree in business management from Hawaii Pacific University.

