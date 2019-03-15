Amber Carlton has joined The Independence Center as content and media relations coordinator. She spent the previous seven years as a freelance writer and editor after working as an advertising copywriter for Paper Direct and communications coordinator for the Kennedy Center Imagination Celebration. She has a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
Movers & Shakers: Amber Carlton
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 16
Most Read
-
More than 1,000 drivers stranded in Colorado Springs area, Gov. Polis declares state of emergency as bomb cyclone paralyzes Front Range
-
Aftermath of the March blizzard: Relief for stranded drivers, trapped semis
-
Monument charter school's hiring decisions questioned after unexplained departure of French teacher
-
Stranded Falcon woman says storm 'went from virtually nothing to Armageddon'
-
Colorado Springs blizzard: By the numbers