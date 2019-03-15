Amber Carlton
Amber Carlton, content and media relations coordinator, The Independence Center

 Courtesy The Independence Center
Amber Carlton has joined The Independence Center as content and media relations coordinator. She spent the previous seven years as a freelance writer and editor after working as an advertising copywriter for Paper Direct and communications coordinator for the Kennedy Center Imagination Celebration. She has a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

