Alison Alfers has joined Colorado Springs’ Cherwell Software as general counsel. She had been chief legal officer of HawkEye 360, a Washington, D.C., area company that operates a network of small satellites to provide analytic products and services. She held similar legal posts with TwentyEighty, DigitalGlobe and Knowledge Learning, all based in the Denver area, and worked for the law firm now called Bryan Cave. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Arizona State University, a master’s degree in public health from George Washington University and a law degree from the University of Arizona.
