Alexis Thompson was promoted to client account and marketing manager by Amnet, an information technology support company. Nate Sheppard also joined the company as a business development representative. Thompson was marketing coordinator and had been marketing and communications coordinator for Sandia Marketing and Advertising. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Sheppard held a business development post at SocialSEO and worked in sales at several other businesses.
