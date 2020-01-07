Alex Franco

Alex Franco, second place, America's Best Installer competition

 Courtesy Johns Manville

Alex Franco of Homeowner's Insulation in Colorado Springs, won the $5,000 second prize in "America's Best Installer" competition in Denver. Insulation manufacturer Johns Manville and the trade group Insulate America sponsored the competition among 35 insulation installers in"mock" homes with judging based on speed, workmanship and quality.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.

Tags

Load comments