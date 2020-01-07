Alex Franco of Homeowner's Insulation in Colorado Springs, won the $5,000 second prize in "America's Best Installer" competition in Denver. Insulation manufacturer Johns Manville and the trade group Insulate America sponsored the competition among 35 insulation installers in"mock" homes with judging based on speed, workmanship and quality.
Movers & Shakers: Alex Franco
- By The Gazette
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Viking-themed meadery to celebrate grand opening Friday in Colorado Springs
-
The stores and restaurants that will arrive in Colorado Springs in 2020
-
Fox & Hound sports bar closes in Colorado Springs, throws dedicated football fans for a loss
-
Jax Fish House ready to open in Colorado Springs
-
15 Colorado Springs stores and restaurants that closed in 2019