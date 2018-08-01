Al Fritts
Al Fritts has been named executive director of Jackson Creek Senior Living, a 137-unit retirement complex in Monument scheduled to open late this year. He previously was general manager of the Recovery Village at Palmer Lake,  managing partner of the Inn at Palmer Lake and owner of the Buena Vista Nursing Center in North Carolina. He retired in 1990 after a 20-year career as an Air Force pilot and officer. He has bachelor's and master's degrees in physical education from Appalachian State University and a master's degree in business administration from Marymount University.

