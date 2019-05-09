Addie Brown and Eric Vreeke have been promoted to senior manager from manager posts with BKD CPAs & Advisors in Colorado Springs. She is a member of BKD’s national manufacturing and distribution group and had been audit manager at Grant Thornton LLP for nearly six years. She has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Fort Hays State University. He is a member of BKD’s telecom team and was a supervising senior accountant in Colorado Springs with Kiesling Associates LLP, which was acquired in 2016 by BKD. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
