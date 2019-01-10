Adam Woullard
Adam Woullard, director of communications, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Adam Woullard has joined the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency as director of communications. He previously was senior vice president at FleishmanHillard in Chicago for nearly eight years and assistant director of public relations for the Green Bay Packers for seven years. He has a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo.

