Adam Woullard has joined the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency as director of communications. He previously was senior vice president at FleishmanHillard in Chicago for nearly eight years and assistant director of public relations for the Green Bay Packers for seven years. He has a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo.
Movers & Shakers: Adam Woullard
- By: Wayne Heilman
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Wayne Heilman
Business Writer
Business Writer
Get email notifications on Wayne Heilman daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Wayne Heilman posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
Most Read
-
Campus Christian group sues UCCS, claiming inability to access student fees violates civil rights
-
Colorado Springs traffic engineer who took heat for street changes retiring
-
DMV overcharged about 100,000 Coloradans on vehicle registrations in December
-
Paul Klee: The Broncos will win with new head coach Vic Fangio if ...
-
Denver bans sexual orientation conversion therapy for minors