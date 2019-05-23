Adam Williamson, Nathan Olson and Ryan Heeter have joined the Board of Directors of Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado in Colorado Springs. Williams is director of corporate affairs for King Soopers and City Market. Olson is president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Health Care Services. Heeter is chief operating officer of GE Johnson Construction Co.

To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.

Tags

Load comments