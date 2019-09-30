Andie Doyle of Colorado Springs has joined the board overseeing the Oklahoma-based Mary K. Chapman Foundations, the nonprofit announced in a news release.
Doyle was a program officer who helped Chapman manage charitable giving.
“I’m honored to continue serving the Chapman Foundations as a member of the board of trustees,” Doyle said in a statement.
Doyle, a Colorado State University graduate, also serves as vice chair for the Pikes Peak Community Foundation and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum and serves on the trustee council for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation, Chapman Foundations said in a news release.