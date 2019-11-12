Dikshit Mahaveer Chand and Susan Brock have joined RTA Architects as an emerging professional and interior designer, respectively.
Chand began his career in India with several internships before moving to the U.S. to complete his education. He has a bachelor's degree in architecture from Hindustan University and a master's degree in architect from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Brock owned Southfield Design Group for 10 years and also worked for Davis Partnership Architects and Pinnacle Designworks, all in the Denver area.