Dayton Romero has been promoted to director of senior assistance programs at Silver Key Senior Services in Colorado Springs. He oversees the administration and implementation of several Silver Key departments and programs, including case management, guardianship, outreach services and the emergency food pantry. He joined Silver Key in 2015 and holds a bachelor's degree in psychology, with a minor in gerontology, from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
