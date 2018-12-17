Erica Johnson has been hired as a regional manager for the multifamily property services group at Colorado Springs real estate company Griffis/Blessing. She's responsible for property management, including operational and financial aspects, onsite personnel development, compliance, maintenance and capital planning, for Griffis/Blessing apartment communities in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Johnson, with more than 18 years of experience in the multifamily industry, had worked as a regional property manager for Northland Investment Corp.
Mover & Shaker
- By: Rich Laden
- Updated
Rich Laden
