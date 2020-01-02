Mover & Shaker: Tino Leone

HB&A, a Colorado Springs-based architecture and planning firm, has promoted architect Tino Leone to a principal of the firm, making him part of its ownership team. Leone joined HB&A in 2007 after working for an architecture firm in Kansas City and with a custom modular homebuilder in Cañon City, where he lives with his wife and three children. With HB&A, Leone has designed projects along the Front Range for private and government clients. As a principal, he will primarily lead design efforts and manage project teams for renovations and new construction projects.
