Mover & Shaker: Shannon Brice

Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado has named Shannon Brice as its chief operating officer. Brice has worked at Care and Share for more than 13 years, most recently as chief alliance offer. In that role, Brice worked with Care and Share's partner agencies and program sites across its 31-county service area, and oversaw marketing, community engagement and volunteer engagement. As COO, her responsibilities will expand to include oversight of the organization’s mission of providing food, partnering opportunities and education to fight hunger in southern Colorado communities.
Submit an item
To submit an item, go to the press release form at gazette.com/business.