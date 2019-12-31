Mover & Shaker: RoseMary Jaramillo

The Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has named RoseMary Jaramillo as its central Colorado director. Jaramillo most recently served as community education coordinator for Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care in Colorado Springs. She also worked as volunteer services manager for the Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Pikes Peak Region and as grants manager for Colorado Springs School District 11's office of special programs and grants. With the Alzheimer’s Association, Jaramillo, based in Colorado Springs, will direct programs in a seven-county area. The association provides educational programs and services to the Springs area.
