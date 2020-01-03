Dave Lawyer, a financial planner and president of DALA Financial Services in Colorado Springs, has joined Lincoln Financial Securities, which specializes in financial planning and other services. Lawyer, who has 10 years of experience in the financial services industry, will work with Lincoln as a registered representative. He founded DALA Financial Services, a financial planning firm, in 2010. He's also served as a financial adviser with First Command Financial Planning.
