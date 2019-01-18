More than 2,400 federal employees in Colorado furloughed by the partial government shutdown, including 89 in El Paso County, have filed unemployment insurance claims, state labor officials said Friday.
The number of claims increased by nearly 1,000 since furloughed federal employees missed their first paycheck on Jan. 11, according to data released Friday by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Nearly two-thirds of those who have filed for unemployment insurance statewide work for the Interior or Agriculture departments and more than 60 percent are from the Denver area.
The 2,416 unemployment insurance claims make up 18.5 percent of the more than 13,000 claims filed since the shutdown began Dec. 21. Those claim numbers don’t include federal employees working without pay, but Gov. Jared Polis on Friday ordered that those workers also be allowed to seek unemployment insurance benefits.
“Those federal employees who are required to report for work are feeling the same economic squeeze as those who have been furloughed. They should not be denied the immediate financial assistance provided by unemployment benefits while being mandated to show up for work,” Polis said in a news release.
The unemployment claim data was released during the department’s conference call on December unemployment and payroll data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The agency reported that Colorado’s jobless rate rose from 3.3 percent in November to 3.5 percent in December, the highest monthly rate in nearly three years.
The unemployment rate rose because the number of people entering the state’s labor market rose more than twice as fast as the number finding jobs. Colorado’s labor force expanded by nearly 90,000 during 2018, a 2.9 percent growth rate and the fourth-largest increase recorded by the federal agency since 1976.
Ryan Gedney, a senior economist for the state labor agency, said furloughed federal workers were not reflected in the December unemployment rate since the monthly survey of households measured the week before the shutdown began. Those workers will be reflected in January’s unemployment rate, which will be released March 11.
Colorado employers added more than 75,000 jobs to payrolls last year, a 2.8 percent growth rate that ranked seventh nationwide. That contributed to average wages rising 4.7 percent last year to $28.90 an hour.
