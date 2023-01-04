The Pueblo contractor Wanzek laid off 666 workers employed at the Pueblo EVRAZ site Tuesday.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment notified Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar and the Board of County Commissioners of the termination of the contract between Waznek and Palmer NA, LLC in Pueblo.

The employees were not unionized and were let go "based on the unforeseeable cancellation of Wanzek’s contract to perform project work at that site," the letter read.

The letter did not specify how many of the workers were hired in Pueblo and how many were brought in by Wanzek.

"We would have liked to have given you more advance notice of this action but were unable to do so due to these circumstances caused (by) the unexpected cancellation," the letter read.