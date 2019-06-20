A booming economy, surging population and changing demographics have made self-storage facilities a self-fulfilling prophecy in Colorado Springs.
More homeowners and renters need space for clothing, furniture, bikes and skis. Millennials who haven't yet entered the housing market and downsizing baby boomers often don't have enough space. Even businesses and their employees need room for merchandise, files and equipment.
The result: as the Pikes Peak region has grown, so have numbers of self-storage facilities, industry experts say. Exact figures are hard to come by; a check of online industry sites showed numbers of Springs-area self-storage facilities range from roughly 100 to 180.
Regardless of the number, "there's more today than there were five years ago. No doubt about it," said Ben Vestal, president of Argus Self Storage Advisors in Aurora and a board member of the Colorado Self Storage Association, which represents the state's self-storage industry.
Self-storage facilities that once were tucked away in industrial areas or older parts of town now are highly visible along Woodmen Road, Powers Boulevard and other major highways. National names like CubeSmart, U-Haul and Public Storage — whose website shows 14 local facilities — have been built near fast-growing neighborhoods and shopping centers.
"They're everywhere," said Craig Anderson of commercial brokerage NAI Highland in the Springs and an investor in East Woodmen Self Storage northeast of Woodmen and Black Forest roads.
And everyone uses them.
Bruce Manchion and his wife, Ann, recently sold their Black Forest home after two years and needed a place to store household items before they move this week to Las Vegas to be closer to Ann's mother.
The Manchions are renting two, 10 foot x 30 foot units — one of which is big enough to store a motor vehicle — at a newly opened Public Storage facility near Powers Boulevard and Baptist Road on the Springs' north side.
Public Storage's website shows 10 x 30 units at the Powers-and-Baptist location rent online for $210 a month, although the cost is just $1 for the first month, with a $24, one-time administrative fee.
"You got to do it," Bruce Manchion said. "If not for the opportunity to store it on my own, I'd be paying in the thousands to store it with the moving company, until they move it. The moving companies serve a need. But for people who don't have the liquidity to dump into that, just to have their things sit around, this is an excellent alternative.
"You just throw it in yourself and leave it there," Manchion said. "And then when it's time to move, the movers come here and get all the stuff and load it up and take it."
Nathan, a Briargate homeowner who asked that his last name not be used, and his family just sold their Briargate home and are moving to a new house that will be competed in September. Nathan and his family are living with in-laws while their home is built. They're also renting a 10 x 30 unit at the same Public Storage facility to store their household contents.
"Pretty much our whole house," Nathan said as he looked out at the unit packed with exercise equipment, furniture, clothing, garage items and boxes. "A little bit of everything."
Those renters at the north side Public Storage facility are part of the broad mix of people who use self-storage facilities and are driving the industry's local growth, said Lee Fredrick, a managing principal in Grow Your Storage, a Springs-based, self-storage developer.
His company has developed 21 projects over several years along the Front Range and in states such as Arizona and Texas. Grow Your Storage has built five projects in the Springs area, which also is catching up on self-storage needs after a lack of development caused by the Great Recession, Fredrick said.
"People who are upsizing, moving from their starter home into a larger home," Fredrick said. "People who are downsizing. We have a lot of start-up businesses ... that aren't ready to go out and commit to a long-term lease of their own. They come to us and we rent to them on a 'net-30' basis. Their commitment is a month at a time. So it really does fit the pocketbook of a start-up business."
Brian Byrd — a partner in a Wichita, Kan.-based management company that oversees Security Self-Storage, and which plans to open a fifth Springs facility southeast of Woodmen Road and Rangewood Drive in September — says four factors drive self-storage use: death, divorce, job loss and relocations. All four lead to the need to find temporary or long-term space for household items, he said.
Colorado Springs, in particular, is a dynamic self-storage market, said Vestal, of the Colorado Self Storage Association.
The Springs continues to add rooftops — homes, apartments and townhomes — whose residents sometimes need additional space, Vestal said. Personnel stationed at Fort Carson and other area military installations are frequently on the move and use self-storage facilities.
Millennials, Vestal said, are forming families later in life, living in smaller dwellings and need self-storage for bikes, skis and recreational equipment until they buy a home.
"The baby boomers are using it for family heirloom type of furniture and downsizing from their 4,000- or 5,000-square-foot house to an 1,800-square-foot condo," he said.
Businesses also have changed how they deploy workers; some employees aren't tied to traditional offices anymore, Vestal said.
"It's not uncommon for companies to have remote workforces today," he said. "If they're a sales rep or a pharmaceutical sales guy, or they're choosing to rent an executive office in a co-working space, (they're) having a small storage unit for their product. There's more of that going on. It's just an overall evolution of the workforce and the demographics of society."
Self-storage facilities themselves have evolved, too.
Their locations once seemed limited to odd-shaped parcels or industrial parks, Vestal said. But not anymore.
Self-storage facilities often were regarded as "placeholder" projects — occupying land until a better and more profitable use for the property came along, said Fredrick, of Grow Your Storage. Now, self-storage developers and operators look for permanent sites on prime locations to attract renters for the long haul, he said.
La Plata Communities in Colorado Springs, developer of the master-planned Briargate community where thousands of homes, shopping centers and offices have been built on the city's north side, has sold land for two self-storage projects in recent years and more might be coming, said company president Doug Quimby.
"We've had inquiries from several other potential developers and builders of these units," he said. "There’s a very high marketplace demand for them."
La Plata never included self-storage facilities on its Briargate master plan, but has found it can sell land for self-storage at a comparable price to what it would charge for office building sites, Quimby said. Once built, the facilities become an amenity for residents, he said.
"Some of our residents are the people who are using these storage units," Quimby said. "It's convenient for them. We’re happy to have them in our development if they show up and want do a deal."
In fact, convenience is the driving factor behind self-storage locations, Vestal said. Renters have no desire to drive across town to grab their skis before heading to the slopes.
"This is a 3- to 5-mile business," Vestal said. "Nobody is going to drive farther than 5 miles to store their stuff. Most people would prefer to drive less than 3 miles."
The design and appearance of self-storage facilities also have evolved, industry members say.
Storage facilities used to be little more than a series of single-story, metal-door garages behind a chain-link fence. Those types of units still are built today, but many self-storage facilities are more sophisticated.
To hold down land costs, some developers design multi-story, self-enclosed buildings instead of units that sprawl over several acres.
Those buildings — some designed with attractive stone, brick and glass exteriors to mimic offices or apartments — are climate-controlled, with motion-sensor lights, security cameras and music playing round-the-clock in wider hallways, said Byrd, of Security Self-Storage.
Digital access codes — often available via a self-storage company's phone app — allow renters to come and go from their units 24 hours a day, seven days a week, he said.
"The traditional soccer moms and the storage users of old, they're really commanding something different," Byrd said. "Outside, in a not well-lit property at night, they don't want that anymore. They want a place where they can go and they can feel a little more comfortable when they walk in, and there's music playing all the time, 24 hours a day, and the lights come on and stay on and you don't have any dark little cove. Customers are commanding excellence."
Other amenities include roomy drive-up areas to make loading and unloading easier. Security Self-Storage's new facility at Woodmen and Rangewood will have a fully enclosed loading and unloading area with three entrance doors, one of which is 14-feet wide, Byrd said.
"No more, at that facility, worrying about rain getting on your stuff as you're moving it in or out," he said.
And many self-storage facilities have managers — some of whom live 24/7 in on-site apartments — and office areas where renters can purchase boxes and packing supplies or even shred documents, Vestal said.
Despite those advances, Anderson, of commercial brokerage NAI Highland, wonders if the self-storage industry is overbuilding in markets such as Colorado Springs.
Based on industry averages, it takes about two years to fill a self-storage facility, he said.
"But if you build when everybody else is building," Anderson said, "then it's going to take a lot longer."
That scenario, however, won't be a disaster for the industry, he added. In the short term, self-storage operators probably would have to offer incentives to attract renters.
"I just think that you have these periods of time when everybody and their brother builds, and the net result is that some projects are going to suffer because they can't compete with the better-located projects and eventually they just won't absorb the way they should," Anderson said. "It's going to be a while for some of these projects before they fill up."