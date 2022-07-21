Bank of America is banking on growth in Colorado Springs.
Charlotte, N.C.-based Bank of America entered the Springs market last November with the opening of a branch in a building it constructed at 5737 Barnes Road on the city's east side. A second branch opened in May on the north side of the city at 7808 N. Academy Blvd. And two more branches are set to open before the end of the year, said Kevin Rose, preferred banking market leader for Colorado South. Those locations will join about three-dozen in the state and around 4,000 nationwide.
Of the new branches, one will be an advanced center downtown in an existing building at 230 N. Tejon St. This location will blend a modern model with a more traditional setup. On-site staff will be available for clients, in addition to the latest in digital banking that connects customers with services virtually.
The other full-service financial center will be located on Forrest Hill Road off Garden of the Gods Road following construction of a new building. Both locations are expected to open between October and December, Rose said.
“We’re constantly looking to grow and it’s no secret that Colorado Springs is one of the fastest growing communities out there,” Rose said.
Bank of America first expanded to Colorado in 2015 with a full-service financial center in Denver. There are now 22 financial centers, 13 advanced centers and 121 Bank of America ATMS across the state. Colorado is also home to 10 Merrill offices, a Bank of America company specializing in investment solutions.
Bank of America serves around 67 million clients across the U.S. and in 35 countries, according to its website, with $2.06 trillion in deposits as of December and $3.76 billion in deposits in Colorado as of June of last year. Euromoney magazine this month named Bank of America the World’s Best Bank for 2022.
Bank of America is considering further expansion in the Springs, with at least one more financial center expected to open in 2023, Rose said.
“We’re excited to be part of this journey for expansion in Colorado Springs,” he said.