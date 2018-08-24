Moody's Investors Service has maintained its Baa1 rating with a stable outlook on $12.5 million in remaining bond debt from the Colorado Springs Airport.
The bond rating service said the airport's "credit profile continues to benefit from Frontier Airlines reentering the Colorado Springs market ... resulting in three consecutive years of enplanement growth after an extended period of enplanement declines." Moody's also noted that airport management plans to pay off $6.9 million in bonds later this year to continue cutting debt payments.