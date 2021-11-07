Recently (in connection with a novel I’m writing), I wanted to know the answer to this question: “Does the attorney-client privilege survive a client’s death?”
You would think this would allow for a simple yes/no answer. But like most things legal, that is not the case. So let me share some of what I have learned.
To begin, the attorney-client privilege protects from compelled disclosure “communications between a client and an attorney for purposes of obtaining legal advice whether that advice pertains to litigation, a transaction, or any other legal service.” The purpose of the attorney-client privilege is to “encourage clients to confide in their attorneys.” And, “knowing that communications will remain confidential even after death encourages the client to communicate fully and frankly with counsel.”
Consistent with the attorney-client privilege, a lawyer, as part of the Rules of Professional Responsibility, has an ethical duty not to disclose communications protected by the privilege. Therefore, if a lawyer receives a subpoena requesting information about communications with a client, the lawyer (now firmly between a rock and a hard place) must, unless the client has waived the privilege, challenge the subpoena.
But what if a personal representative for the deceased client thinks he or she needs protected and confidential information from that client’s lawyer in order to carry out the personal representative’s duty to administer the client’s estate? Here’s how that sorts out. First, the personal representative does not move into the shoes of the deceased client and thereby acquire ownership of the attorney-client privilege. Ownership of the attorney-client privilege remains with the deceased client and a lawyer can’t just hand over to a personal representative whatever files or other information the representative might request. But, the personal representative can successfully argue that the deceased client, by appointing him or her to administer the estate, has impliedly waived the attorney-client privilege to the extent the personal representative needs information necessary to administer the estate. Even then, a lawyer can’t just turn over to the personal representative all of the client’s files or otherwise disclose communications the lawyer had with the client. The lawyer must determine what information the personal representative actually needs to administer the estate. As for everything else, the lawyer must say: “No. Sorry. You can’t have that.”
Another interesting twist on this subject is that a deceased client’s files don’t belong to the client and thereby become a part of the estate, controlled by the personal representative. Instead, other than for things in a file having intrinsic value like, say, stock certificates or promissory notes, files involving the deceased client belong to the lawyer. And, even if the lawyer was willing to hand over his or her files to someone requesting them, the lawyer must continue to honor the ethical prohibition against disclosing client communications in the absence of a waiver by the deceased client.
OK, is there a lesson here? Maybe. It seems to make sense (at least to me) that, in your will, you should say what information you want your lawyer to provide to your personal representative — that is, make a clearly stated full or limited waiver of the attorney-client privilege. Or, in your will you should say that you are not waiving the attorney-client privilege and you expect your lawyer to enforce it.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Email him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.