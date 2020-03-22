My bank offers a money transfer tool called Zelle (rhymes with “bell”). I have used this a few times to pay an intrafamily obligation but without knowing what it is or how it works or whether there are laws to protect me if something goes wrong.
It finally dawned on me that, as a lawyer who purports to know about (and writes about … ) checks, credit cards, debit cards and other payment methods, I should ramp up on Zelle. So, let me share some of what I’ve learned.
To begin, Zelle is a digital payment network owned by eight banks, with most other banks and many credit unions (collectively “banks”) now using the network for their customers. Zelle, subject to daily and monthly dollar limits established by individual banks, allows money to be moved from a checking account at one bank to a checking account at another bank, or at the same bank.
Zelle is simple to use, works quickly and, unlike some digital payment systems, at all times keeps money being transferred in the hands of a financial institution covered by deposit insurance. Zelle can be accessed either through the smart phone app of a bank where you have a checking account, or the bank’s website.
Is it safe? Well, yes and no. As I see things, the transfer you initiate using Zelle will be accurately processed. In other words, your money is not going to disappear into cyberspace or end up in some foreign country you may not be able to locate on a map. However, the recipient of your transfer could be a fraudster who will take your money, not provide you with whatever you thought you were paying for, and vanish.
Craigslist seems to be a favorite hangout for people claiming to sell things they have no intention of delivering and requesting payment through Zelle. In these scams, the checking account into which your Zelle payment is deposited will be emptied and closed almost as fast as the transfer itself. For this reason, Zelle and the banks in its network tell you every chance they get that Zelle should only be used with people you “know and trust.” Wells Fargo, on its website, says: “Sending money with Zelle is much like exchanging money (meaning cash) with someone.”
A more sophisticated recent fraud involves a call made to a bank customer by someone using the bank’s spoofed phone number. The caller claims to be from the bank’s security department, working to resolve a problem with the customer’s checking account.
The caller talks the customer into disclosing online login information and then takes control of the customer’s account, signs the customer up for Zelle (if not signed up) and drains the account with a Zelle transfer.
Regular readers of this column might remember a long-on-the-books law called the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, which protects bank customers from unauthorized electronic transfers out of a deposit account. Unfortunately, although Zelle transactions qualify as an electronic fund transfer, this law won’t protect the victim of a Zelle theft.
The bank customer authorizes the transfer or gives out login information to the thief. Thus, the transfer is not unauthorized. As Wells Fargo also says on its website: “Zelle transactions are not covered by the same protections as are credit and debit card transactions.”
Bottom line, use Zelle (and any other digital payment tool) only with people you know and trust. If you’re buying something, you’ll have greater (but not 100%) protection from fraud if you use a credit or debit card, or a good old-fashioned check.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.