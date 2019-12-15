Although technology has created many new tools for people intent on tricking other people out of their money, some of the old tools are still in play. One of those is unsolicited goods.
A book, DVD, bottle of vitamins or other item you never ordered, and of little or no value, suddenly appears in your mail, accompanied by an invoice requesting payment. If the invoice is ignored, past due notices start showing up and then letters from a collection agency. Threats are made to slam your credit record if immediate payment isn’t forthcoming.
So what does the law say about this? Well, in Colorado we have a 1975 statute making it clear that someone in receipt of unsolicited goods has the right to refuse delivery of the goods and has no duty to return the goods. This law goes on to say the recipient of unsolicited goods can consider them a gift, and the goods can be used or disposed of as the recipient elects without creating any obligation for payment. Thus, for example, if you receive a book you didn’t order, you can read it, share it with friends, burn it, feed it to goats or do anything else you want without becoming legally responsible for payment. The law also says someone sending unsolicited goods cannot submit a bill for the goods or engage in any form of dunning.
With regard to subscriptions of magazines or other periodicals, this same law allows you to cancel your subscription at any time, even though you may have signed up for a long-term arrangement. To cancel, all you need to do is mail a written notice saying you want to end the subscription. Cancellation, says the law, is effective immediately upon receipt of this notice by the vendor. If the subscription has been prepaid, you’re owed a refund for the unused portion of your payment.
Does this law have teeth? Well, sort of. A violation is a crime — admittedly a minor one, a class 2 petty offense right up there with, say, reselling a lift ticket — punishable by a fine not to exceed $250.
More importantly, perhaps, a violation constitutes a deceptive trade practice under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act. That means if you’re really mad and have time on your hands, you can sue the violator in a civil lawsuit and assert a claim for three times your actual damages plus costs and attorney fees.
A less time-intensive strategy would be to file a complaint with the Colorado Attorney General’s office and hope that agency does something to shut down the operation. (Go to coag.gov/file-complaint for instructions.)
If, despite the statutory prohibition on dunning, a collection agency arrives on the scene, you have additional rights under the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. These rights include requiring the collection agency to verify the debt and cease all further contact with you. (In other words, sue or shut up.) And, if adverse information appears in your credit report, you will have rights under another federal law — the Fair Credit Reporting Act.
There, you can require the credit reporting agency to confirm the accuracy of the adverse information it has received and you can put a statement in your own credit file telling your side of the story.
You can find out more about these two federal laws, and get copies, at ftc.gov, the Federal Trade Commission’s website, or consumerfinance.gov, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s website.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. Contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.
