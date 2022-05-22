Do-it-yourself estate planning is not recommended and avoiding probate is overrated. Nonetheless, there are several tools available to transfer wealth at death that don’t require much, if any, lawyer handholding and don’t require a probate proceeding. These are generally referred to as non-probate transfers and included are the following:
• Pay-on-death accounts. When you open a bank, savings, brokerage or mutual fund account, the law allows you to name a pay-on-death beneficiary. If you name such a beneficiary, your interest in the account is transferred to the beneficiary when you die. While you’re alive, (and still have a sufficient number of functioning brain cells),you can remove or change the pay-on-death beneficiary, or close the account without the beneficiary’s consent.
• Beneficiary deed. A beneficiary deed is the real estate equivalent of a pay-on-death financial account. Through the use of a beneficiary deed, you can designate a recipient for your property at your death. While still alive and competent, you can remove or change the beneficiary, or sell the property without the beneficiary’s consent. At your death, any loan against the property remains in effect and must be resolved by the beneficiary.
• Retirement account beneficiary. When you establish a retirement account, such as a 401(k) or individual retirement account, you can name a beneficiary. At your death, ownership of assets in the account will go to the beneficiary. There are income tax issues here and you may need help understanding those. From an income tax perspective, naming a spouse as beneficiary would seem to be the best way to go. That’s because, if your spouse is named as beneficiary, he or she will have the benefit of a continuing tax deferral after your death.
• Life insurance proceeds. If you own an insurance policy on your own life, you can choose either your estate or an individual as beneficiary. At your death, the death benefit under the policy will go to the beneficiary.
• Titled vehicles. Using a refreshingly simple Department of Revenue form — DR2009 — you can designate a beneficiary to receive title to a motor vehicle upon your death. Once again, while you are still alive and competent, you can change the beneficiary or sell the vehicle without the beneficiary’s consent. A beneficiary receiving title to a vehicle using form DR2009 will need to pay off any loan against the vehicle.
• Joint tenancy ownership. If you own an asset with another person in joint tenancy with right of survivorship, ownership of the asset will go to the survivor upon your death. Real estate, bank accounts, mutual funds, baseball card collections and just about anything else can be owned in joint tenancy with right of survivorship. However, a major drawback to joint tenancy is that both joint tenants need to participate if an asset is to be sold or mortgaged. And putting an asset into joint tenancy could impair the survivor’s ability to benefit from a stepped-up basis, which adjusts the value of an inherited asset and is one of the biggest tax code breaks around