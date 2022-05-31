Lisa French was involved in an automobile accident leading to a spinal fusion surgery.
She had health insurance through a self-funded plan offered by her employer. French’s surgeon chose St. Anthony Hospital in Westminster, owned and operated by Centura Health, for the surgery's location.
After receiving a copy of French’s insurance card, the hospital told French the surgery would cost $57,601.77 and that her out-of-pocket responsibility would be $1,336.90.
Unfortunately (for all concerned), the hospital mistakenly decided that Centura had a reimbursement contract with French’s health plan and that she was therefore “in network” — meaning the hospital would be paid pursuant to the negotiated terms of the reimbursement contract.
After the surgery, however, Centura concluded it did not, in fact, have such a reimbursement contract and that French was “out of network.”
French, like everyone who checks into a hospital, signed forms saying she was responsible for “all charges” and that the hospital made no promises about insurance.
Since the hospital had no reimbursement contract with French’s health plan, it generated a bill for her expenses using something called the “chargemaster.” This is a computer program containing 50,000 entries assigning a price to each service and product the hospital provides (including, no doubt, the little slippers you get whether you want them or not).
The chargemaster bill for French came to $303,709.48. French’s health plan paid Centura $73,597.36 and French herself paid $1,000, presumably amounts that would have been applicable if she was “in network.” That left an unpaid balance of $229,112.12.
Centura demanded payment of this amount and, when it wasn't paid, it sued French to collect.
At the trial court, Centura argued the chargemaster system was an implied term of the hospital services agreements French had signed.
The trial judge rejected that argument and ruled these agreements did not contain an agreed-upon price term. He therefore instructed the jury to determine the reasonable value of the goods and services French received from the hospital and what portion of that amount was still owed.
The jury did so and concluded that French owed the hospital $766.74.
Centura appealed to the Colorado Court of Appeals, which held the trial court decision was wrong and the chargemaster billing system was, in fact, a part of French’s “I will pay all charges” contract with the hospital.
French then appealed to the Colorado Supreme Court.
On May 16, and in a ruling that attracted national attention, the state Supreme Court reversed the Court of Appeals and reinstated the decision of the trial court.
In rendering its decision, the Supreme Court relied on basic contract law to the effect that a price term in a contract, to be enforceable, requires mutual assent — a meeting of the minds.
If a price term is to be incorporated by reference, the referenced source needs to be clearly and expressly identified. The court said French "could not assent to terms about which she had no knowledge and which were never disclosed to her.”
As something of an editorial comment, the court said it agreed with other courts and commentors that hospital chargemasters have become “increasingly arbitrary and, over time, have lost any direct connection to hospitals' actual costs, reflecting, instead, inflated rates set to produce a targeted amount of profit….”
It seems to me the result in this case is what would have been expected under the federal No Surprises Act. However, that law didn’t take effect until January of this year.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright, LLC. Contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.