In August, the Colorado Court of Appeals rendered a decision that reinforces the idea you need to do your own estate planning and not let the Legislature, through rules of intestacy, do it for you.
The facts went like this:
Joseph Gallegos died in December 2016, unmarried and without a will. He had two daughters, Sheinae Finan, born in 1989, and Patricia Vialpando, born in 1990. Vialpando was legally adopted by her mother’s parents in 1991. Finan was never adopted. She was estranged from her father and didn’t even know she was Gallegos’ daughter until two years after his death.
As matters evolved, and as Gallegos’ estate was working its way through a district court intestacy proceeding, Finan came to the conclusion she should inherit all of Gallegos’ estate and Vialpando should receive nothing. Finan’s argument was that Vialpando’s adoption terminated her status as an heir of Gallegos, leaving her, Finan, as the only heir.
However, the District Court disagreed. It ruled both daughters were heirs and each was entitled to half of Gallegos’ estate. Finan appealed this decision to the Court of Appeals, which upheld the District Court’s ruling. (To add spice to the family sauce, Gallegos’ two brothers sided with Finan in this dispute and made appearances in the court proceedings cheering her on.)
The legal issue in play here comes from the fact that Colorado has two statutes applicable to this situation —and they are in conflict. One statute, a part of the lengthy Colorado Children’s Code and dating back to before Finan and Vialpando were born, says that, upon adoption, a child ceases to be an heir of the child’s biological parents. The other statute, a part of the Colorado Probate Code added in 2010, says an adopted child continues to be an heir of the child’s biological parents if the adoption is by a relative of a biological parent.
Finan argued the 2010 statute, which wasn’t enacted by the Legislature until 20 years after Vialpando was adopted, shouldn’t be given retrospective effect. But the District Court and the Court of Appeals disagreed, concluding the 2010 statute should control because it was a minor amendment to the earlier Children’s Code provision and because it was in effect at the time Gallegos died in 2016. (If Gallegos had died before 2010, the Children’s Code provision would have controlled and Finan would have been Gallegos’ only heir, entitled to his entire estate.)
In deciding this case, the Court of Appeals in part relied on a rule of statutory construction that says when two statutes are in conflict, a newer statute will prevail over an older one. The theory behind this rule is that the Legislature, when passing a new law, was aware of the prior inconsistent law and, well, knew what it was doing. (Scholars of legislative history have been known to question this theory.)
To underline the point to be made here, if Gallegos had made a will, he, and not the Legislature, could have decided whether Finan or Vialpando — or both or neither — should inherit his estate — and his estate would not have been depleted by the legal profession.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.