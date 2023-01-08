Going back many years now, advertising by lawyers was unheard of and constituted a clear violation of the ethical rules governing the legal profession. But then the U.S. Supreme Court decided lawyer advertising was a free speech right (Bates v. State Bar of Arizona, 1976) and the world was forever changed. As you might have noticed, lawyer advertising these days is abundant and proliferating.
The Supreme Court, in deciding lawyer advertising is protected speech, did not totally separate advertising from professional ethics. Therefore, in the name of ethics, states can still impose restrictions on the zeal with which lawyers inform the public of their availability.
Along those lines, here’s what the Colorado Supreme Court, in the Rules of Professional Conduct governing the legal profession, says about lawyer advertising: “A lawyer shall not make a false or misleading communication about the lawyer or the lawyer’s services. A communication is false or misleading if it contains a material misrepresentation of fact or law, or omits a fact necessary to make the statement considered as a whole not materially misleading.”
The Rules of Professional Conduct go on to say “misleading truthful statements are prohibited.” And, “a truthful statement is misleading if a substantial likelihood exists that it will lead a reasonable person to formulate a specific conclusion about the lawyer or the lawyer’s services for which there is no reasonable factual foundation.”
And, “a communication that truthfully reports a lawyer’s achievements on behalf of clients or former clients may be misleading if presented so as to lead a reasonable person to form an unjustified expectation that the same results could be obtained for other clients in similar matters ….”
And, zooming in on personal injury contingent fee advertising: “Any communication that states or implies the client does not have to pay a fee if there is no recovery must also disclose that the client may be liable for costs or the adverse party’s attorney fees if so ordered by a court.”
Another advertising rule of note is that, absent clear factual support, lawyers cannot compare their services with other lawyers’ services. (“We collect more per broken bone than any other lawyers in the state. Tibias a specialty.”) Lawyers are prohibited from paying referral fees. So, subsidizing the lifestyle of a massage therapist in exchange for professional recommendations is an unethical act.
Also, the direct solicitation of someone known to be in need of legal services (aka ambulance chasing) is against the rules. (“Yes, m’am, it’s too bad you’re lying here by the side of the road in a pool of blood but, you know, every cloud has a silver lining. Here’s my card.”)
Although lawyer advertising, as a right protected by the Constitution, is here to stay, it’s still fair game to ask whether it’s a good or bad idea. Like most things in the legal profession, it’s probably a little of both.
On the good idea side is the notion that advertising can help people in need of legal services narrow the list of lawyers who might be able to help them. On the bad idea side (in addition to the fact that most lawyer ads are tacky) is a concern that people in need of legal services might give too much weight to what they read, see or hear and be misled.
As for the tackiness of lawyer ads, that seems unlikely to change. Just be grateful for the invention of the remote control.
Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright, LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.