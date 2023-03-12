If you live in Colorado and have a driver's license or Department of Revenue ID card, pay Colorado income tax, or are registered to vote, you are likely to open your mail box one day and find a jury summons.

This will have happened because an electronic automated system has pulled your name out of a list of potential jurors maintained, and updated each year, by the Colorado state court administrator. Your chances of winning (or losing) this lottery are affected by many factors, including the population of your county and the number of jury trials that end up being scheduled in your county. In theory, at least, this system is supposed to take into account the frequency of prior jury service in an effort to avoid complaints by people who think they receive more jury summonses than anyone else.

Although for many people, receiving a jury summons is like receiving notice of a tax audit, jury duty in Colorado is, for the most part, relatively painless. That’s because of the Uniform Jury Selection and Service Act, a comprehensive statute addressing all manner of jury service issues that, with an occasional amendment, has been on the books since 1990.

At the heart of this statute is the one day/one trial system. Under this system, unless you’re actually selected to serve on a jury, your service will be over in a single day. If you are selected for a jury, you’ll have to serve until the end of the trial. But, trials rarely last longer than three days. After your one day/one trial service, you won’t have to serve again for at least a year.

If you do receive a jury summons under the Colorado state court system, here are some useful things to know:

• You can get one free pass, allowing you to postpone your appearance date, no questions asked, for up to six months. If you want to exercise this right, you need to contact the jury commissioner listed on your summons to obtain a new date. (Note: Every county has a jury commissioner.)

• Your employer must pay you your normal wages for the first three days of service, up to $50 a day, and can’t fire you for missing work. Unemployed jurors can ask the court for reimbursement of expenses for the first three days of service for such things as child care and travel (but not food), subject to a $50/day limit. Self-employed people can also apply for a $50/day payment for the first three days. After three days, the state pays everyone $50 a day.

• Exclusions from jury duty are hard to come by. However, if you can get a health care professional to certify that you are not able to perform a sedentary job requiring close attention for three consecutive business days for six hours a day, you might have a chance. Also, if you are the only available caregiver for a disabled or otherwise impaired person, you might be granted an exclusion. If you're truly intent on avoiding jury duty, you may find it useful to know that convicted felons are disqualified from serving on grand juries (but not trial court juries).

• You don’t want to ignore a jury summons. The jury selection act contains this ominous statement: “The court can take such action as is likely to compel the juror to appear.”

You’ll find further helpful information at the Colorado Judicial Branch website, https://www.courts.state.co.us. And, if you are selected to serve on a jury, the experience is likely to be more rewarding than you might have thought. Since only hard cases go to trial, you can count on an intellectual challenge, as well as interesting social interaction with a diverse group of people you have never met before.

On a personal note, I have received several jury summonses over the years but have never been chosen to serve on a jury. No one, it seems, wants a lawyer on their jury. That’s probably because they know too much or, worse, think they do.

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.