Going back a decade or so, fraudulent sellers of motor vehicle extended “warranties” took a time-out. That’s because a big player on this stage, U.S. Fidelis, went broke and its owners, brothers Cory and Darien Atkinson, went to prison. Before its collapse, U.S. Fidelis had made something like 1 billion robocalls in a single ten-month period hawking its products.
But robocalls (and postcards) by companies warning vehicle owners that their manufacturer’s warranty is expiring, and they need to act FAST to protect themselves against costly repairs, are again on the rise. (At the Federal Communications Commission, robocalls of this ilk took top prize in 2020 for the most number of complaints.) So, what’s the truth here? After all, manufacturer’s warranties do expire and vehicle repairs can be budget busting.
To begin, motor vehicle service contracts are not in fact “warranties” unless they come from the manufacturer of the vehicle. They are also not insurance policies because they don’t come from insurance companies. Rather, they are simply contracts between a vehicle owner and a company that agrees, for a fee, to take on the risk of “an operational or structural failure … due to a defect in materials or skill of work or normal wear and tear” not covered by a manufacturer’s warranty.
In addition, in 2016, the Colorado Legislature amended the statute governing motor vehicle service contracts to allow these contracts to protect against tires and wheels damaged by road hazards; rock-damaged windshields; door dings and other body damage repairable using paintless repair methods; and lost keys and key fobs. (Have you priced one of those lately?)
Companies offering motor vehicle service contracts have great flexibility in establishing the terms of their contracts. It’s therefore important to pay close attention to those terms. Some contracts list what is covered and state that everything else is not covered. Others list what is not covered and state that everything else is covered. Motor vehicle service contracts will be limited by time and mileage, and they won’t cover repair needs resulting from other than normal use of a vehicle like, say, off road excursions into the mountains or competition at your local drag strip.
The cost of these contracts varies greatly and, as you would expect, a bumper-to-bumper contract will cost more than a drivetrain-only contract. Also, if a manufacturer’s warranty will be in effect for a substantial period of time before the service contract provider has any risk, the contract will cost less. For that reason, if you plan to keep a vehicle beyond the expiration of the manufacturer’s warranty, you might save money by purchasing a service contract at the time, or shortly after, you purchase the vehicle. Here, however, keep in mind that dealers receive a healthy commission for selling service contracts and you are likely to get an arm-twisting sales pitch before you’re allowed to leave the dealership.
Since some service contract companies do a better job than others performing under their contracts, you need to look into this issue as well. Your regular mechanic will be glad to tell you (probably at great length) the companies you should avoid.
If you do buy a motor vehicle service contract, you can take modest comfort from the fact that, under Colorado law, no one can sell such a contract unless there is an insurance policy in place from a licensed insurance company protecting the contract buyer against a default by the contract seller. A violation of this requirement constitutes a deceptive trade practice.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.