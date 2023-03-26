Corporations are entities providing liability protection to investors. This means, in normal circumstances, the owners of a corporation — its shareholders — are not personally liable for the corporation’s debts.

So, if the corporation can’t pay its bills, although the corporation’s creditors can sue and try to collect from the corporation itself, they can’t sue and try to collect from the corporation’s shareholders.

Now, it may not surprise you to learn there is an exception to this rule. It goes by the name “piercing the corporate veil.” This is a way of saying that the limited liability normally created by the corporation — the veil — will be disregarded and shareholders can be held liable for the corporation’s debts. (The “piercing the corporate veil” name apparently originated with a 1912 article appearing in the Columbia Law Review, and found a permanent home in the vocabulary of the law.)

The idea that shareholders are not liable for the debts of a corporation is fundamental to corporate law and is critical to attracting investors who are willing to take chances and back new ideas in pursuit of greater wealth. Therefore, piercing the corporate veil is not an easy row to hoe for creditors of a corporation who end up with unpaid debts.

In Colorado, a court that is asked to hold shareholders liable for a corporation’s debts must conduct a three-part inquiry. The first inquiry is whether the corporation is the “alter ego” of the shareholders — a mere instrument for the transaction of the shareholders’ affairs such that “the separate personalities of the corporation and the owners no longer exist.” To answer this question, courts look at eight factors, including whether there has been a comingling of funds, whether corporate formalities (for example, the annual election of directors and officers) are being disregarded, whether corporate funds are used for other than corporate purposes, and whether the corporation’s capital is insufficient for its business.

If this first inquiry leads a court to conclude there is not sufficient separateness between the corporation and its shareholders, the court then considers as its second inquiry whether the “corporate fiction was used to perpetrate a fraud or defeat a rightful claim.”

If a creditor wanting to pierce the corporate veil also comes out ahead on this second inquiry, the creditor must finally convince the court that disregarding the corporate form, and holding shareholders liable for the corporation’s debts, “would achieve an equitable result.” In sum, challenging the separate existence of a corporation is not an easy task.

In addition to corporations, there are several other legal entities offering limited liability protection to investors. Included here are limited liability companies, limited liability partnerships and limited liability limited partnerships. Veil piercing concepts similar to those applicable to corporations are lurking about to bite investors in all of these limited liability entities.

The advice lawyers give investors in any type of limited liability entity tends to be the same — pay attention to formalities, don’t comingle funds, keep good records and maintain a separation between the activities of the entity and personal activities.

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.