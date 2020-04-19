Because people need their vehicle to get to work, they often make paying their vehicle loan a priority. But, as the world now turns, it seems likely vehicle loan defaults will be on the increase. So what happens, legally, when a vehicle loan goes into default?
Under Colorado’s Uniform Consumer Credit Code, before a vehicle lender can take any action to collect a loan, it must wait 10 days after a missed payment and then give its borrower a notice that the borrower has a right to cure the default. The cure period lasts 20 days after the notice.
If the borrower cures the default, meaning payment of all missed installments and late charges, the loan is reinstated as though the default had not occurred. However, a lender only has to give such a notice, and a right to cure, once in any 12-month period. The right to cure notice will inform the borrower of this limitation with the following friendly little statement: “If you are late again in making your payments, we may exercise our rights without sending you another notice like this one.”
If the default is not cured within the time allowed, the lender is free to “accelerate” the debt, meaning the entire amount is owed immediately and there is no longer any right to pay in installments. The lender is also free to repossess the vehicle securing the loan. A lender doesn’t need a court order to repossess, and chicanery is allowed. What isn’t allowed is a breach of the peace. Thus, the repossession guy can’t break down your garage door, take your keys at gunpoint or hold your children (or your Labrador retriever) hostage. But he can follow you to the supermarket and tow away your vehicle while you’re shopping.
If a self-help repossession proves difficult, the lender can file a lawsuit asking a court for an order of possession — a process known as replevin. If such an order is issued, the county sheriff will enforce the order.
Once the lender has repossessed the vehicle, it will be sold. The basic rule here, which comes from a law called the Uniform Commercial Code, is that the sale must be “commercially reasonable.” There is plenty of room for lawyers to argue about what is and is not commercially reasonable, but a normal drill for a vehicle lender, which will pass the commercial reasonableness test, is to get three bids from used car dealers and sell the vehicle to the highest bidder.
The lender must give a notice to the borrower that the vehicle is going to be sold, and whether the sale will be a public sale — meaning an auction at a specified time and place — or a private sale, after a specified date. (The three-bids strategy is a private sale.)
The sale notice will tell the borrower the sale can be stopped, and the vehicle retrieved, if the borrower pays the entire amount of the debt before the sale is completed. This will include late charges and all costs incurred by the lender in repossessing, preparing for sale and selling the vehicle. The lender will apply the amount received from the sale to the amount of the debt. If there is anything left over, it will be returned to the borrower. If the sale proceeds are insufficient to cover the debt, the borrower remains liable for the unpaid balance — referred to in the legal world as a deficiency. The lender can then pursue collection of the deficiency. This may include hiring a collection agency, or filing a lawsuit against the borrower, obtaining a judgment and seeking to collect the judgment using, most likely, a collection tool called garnishment.
Regardless of anything else, a borrower’s default will be reported to credit reporting agencies, resulting in a major hit to the borrower’s credit score.
As you might expect, sometimes a struggling borrower’s best bad choice is to voluntarily surrender the vehicle to the lender and try to negotiate a repayment plan for any remaining debt.
If nothing else, this avoids repossession costs and buys time before a collection agency arrives on the scene or a lawsuit is filed seeking a judgment.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.