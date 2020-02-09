As previously noted in this column, our system of justice relies heavily on the testimony of witnesses to find truth. That testimony comes in two basic flavors — lay witness testimony and expert witness testimony. The difference is that experts get to testify in the form of opinions with regard to “scientific, technical or other specialized knowledge.” Lay witnesses can’t do that. They are generally limited to testifying about what they saw, heard, smelled or felt.
A lay witness can only express an opinion if the opinion is rationally based on the perceptions of the witness and doesn’t involve scientific, technical or other specialized knowledge. (Lay witness at trial: “I know speeding when I see it and, I’m telling you, that dude was speeding.”)
In a trial, if a lawyer wants to present expert opinion testimony, the lawyer must first convince the judge that the witness, based on education, training or experience, is in fact an expert. The opposing lawyer gets to cross-examine the witness in an effort to convince the judge the witness is not an expert and should not be allowed to give opinion testimony.
If the judge allows expert testimony, the jury receives an instruction that such testimony was admitted because of the education, training or experience of the witness. The jury is also told expert testimony is to be treated just like any other testimony. It can be accepted or rejected and given whatever weight the jury thinks it deserves in light of all the other evidence in the case.
Expert testimony was at issue in a criminal case, People v. Bobian, decided in December by the Colorado Court of Appeals. The case arose out of a fight during which the defendant, Michael Bobian, hit another person over the head with a hatchet. Bobian, who claimed he acted in self-defense, was charged with first-degree attempted murder but was convicted by the jury of a couple of lesser offenses — second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.
At Bobian’s trial, a police detective named Frederick Longobricco was allowed to offer opinion testimony about patterns of blood splattered around the crime scene. Before Longobricco gave this testimony, the prosecutor did not qualify him as an expert. Bobian’s lawyer objected to the testimony, but the trial judge overruled the objection.
At the Court of Appeals, Bobian argued his conviction should be overturned because Longobricco was allowed to give opinion testimony without having been qualified as an expert.
The Court of Appeals agreed with Bobian that this testimony should not have been admitted, but ruled this was “harmless error.”
The court’s reasoning was that since it was undisputed Bobian hit someone over the head with a hatchet and this had the likely effect of splashing blood around, the only real issue in the case was whether Bobian acted in self-defense, and Longobricco’s testimony “did nothing to answer that question.” Longobricco’s testimony, said the court, “did not assist the jury in determining which party’s version of events — the State’s or Bobian’s — was true.”
So, no harm, no foul; Bobian’s conviction was upheld, and he remains locked up in an unpleasant place.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.