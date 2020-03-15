In a rare occurrence these days, on Feb. 26, all nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court agreed on a decision.
The case is Intel v. Sulyma. It involves Sulyma’s claim, as a former Intel employee, that Intel violated a law called the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) by including in retirement plans it administered for its employees inappropriate (as in overly expensive) investments.
At issue before the court was a statute of limitations in ERISA that says lawsuits of the kind in question here must be brought within three years of the time the plaintiff had “actual knowledge” of the basis for the claim. Intel succeeded in having Sulyma’s claim dismissed at the district court level because the lawsuit had been filed more than three years after Sulyma received multiple disclosures about the investments included in Intel’s retirement plans.
However, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that ruling and accepted Sulyma’s argument that, although he may have received these disclosures, he never read any of them and therefore didn’t have “actual knowledge” of the facts giving rise to his claim. Intel appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court.
The precise question for the court was the meaning of “actual knowledge” in the applicable section of ERISA. Intel argued that, for goodness sake, we gave this guy all the information he could possibly have wanted and this should be enough to establish actual knowledge. People should be deemed to know what’s been put right in front of them.
But the court said no — actual knowledge means actual knowledge, and not presumed knowledge or imputed knowledge or anything else.
The justices, going down the path of strict statutory construction, said it’s not the court’s job to establish policy. That’s the job of Congress. The court’s job is to figure out what Congress meant when it used the words in dispute. In this case, the court was helped by the fact that, in several other sections of ERISA, there is language saying a statute of limitations will begin to run when a plaintiff actually knew, or with reasonable diligence could have learned, the facts in question. Here, however, the language was just “actual knowledge” — no modifiers. In reaching its decision, the court also relied on an often-stated (although questionable) rule of statutory construction to the effect that Congress, when it included particular language in one section of a statute but omitted it in another, actually knew what it was doing.
So what happens next? Well, the case now returns to the district court, where Intel will have a chance to try to convince the judge or a jury that Sulyma really did have actual knowledge more than three years before he filed his lawsuit. But, as often happens in the legal system, many more years could pass before this case is finally decided.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright.