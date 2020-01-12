The Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which took effect in 1792, states: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects, against unconscionable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause…”
Although clearly of honorable intent, the Fourth Amendment can sometimes be a criminal’s best friend. Evidence obtained by a search in violation of the Fourth Amendment cannot be used in a criminal trial.
An example of this is People v. Tafoya, decided by the Colorado Court of Appeals in November.
The facts went like this: The police received a tip that illegal drug activity was taking place at the residence of one Rafael Tafoya.
The police thereupon installed a high-tech video camera on a utility pole across the street from Tafoya’s home, providing a nice view of his backyard, a place not visible from any location where the police could carry out a more traditional stakeout. This camera operated 24/7, recorded what it saw, and streamed a live signal to police headquarters, where officers, without getting cold or wet, could sit at their desks and watch activity in Tafoya’s backyard. They could even pan and zoom the camera to enhance their view.
Finally, after three months of such surveillance, the police decided they had sufficient probable cause to obtain a search warrant and a search of Tafoya’s property was conducted. The search turned up 20 pounds of methamphetamine and a half-kilogram of cocaine. (Apparently, the metric system applies to cocaine, but not to meth.)
Tafoya was convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and sentenced to 15 years in prison. The trial court judge (here in El Paso County) ruled, over Tafoya’s objection, that the camera-on-the-pole surveillance of his backyard did not violate his Fourth Amendment rights.
Tafoya appealed that ruling and his conviction to the Court of Appeals. That court reversed the conviction, and concluded Tafoya’s Fourth Amendment rights had indeed been violated and the evidence obtained under the search warrant could not be used against him.
The test applied in these cases is whether the defendant had a “reasonable expectation of privacy.”
In concluding Tafoya did have such an expectation, the Court of Appeals reviewed numerous decisions from courts outside Colorado. Although several of these decisions held that long-term video surveillance did not violate Fourth Amendment rights, the Court of Appeals disagreed (and, as to one of the decisions, said: “We wholeheartedly disagree.”).
The Court of Appeals based its ruling largely on language found in a U.S. Supreme Court decision, United States v. Jones, which involved the installation of a GPS tracking device on a defendant’s car. The Supreme Court held that this means of surveillance had violated the defendant’s Fourth Amendment rights. (The Colorado court did note in its decision that evidence obtained from a helicopter flying over a defendant’s property could be used to convict.
However, said the court: “Helicopters do not remain in flight for three months at a time.”)
Tafoya is not totally out of the woods here. The Court of Appeals remanded his case to the trial court for a new trial, where evidence other than that resulting from the search warrant issued in reliance on the video surveillance could be used in an effort to convict him.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.