Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.