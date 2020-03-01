After many years of public floggings, class action lawsuits, executive firings and regulatory agency investigations, Wells Fargo has entered into yet another settlement arising out of the creation of bogus customer accounts. This time around, Wells Fargo will pay $3 billion in criminal fines and civil monetary penalties.
The bogus accounts occurred because Wells Fargo established a business plan — called “cross-selling” — under which employees were rewarded for illegal and unethical behavior and punished if they declined to participate. Furthermore, senior executives knew what was happening, failed to act effectively to shut down the activity and deceived investors concerning problems with cross-selling.
Employees were very creative in finding ways to meet unrealistic sales goals. Eventually, their strategies became known within the company as “gaming.”
The Wells Fargo settlement is unique in several ways, in particular because Wells Fargo wholly admitted the claims against it. Usually, when an agency goes after a bad actor, the case ends in a “consent agreement” whereby the bad actor pays a fine and promises to stop doing whatever it was that got it in trouble, but denies wrongdoing. However, as part of this settlement, Wells Fargo joined in a document called “statement of facts,” which reads like a murder confession. Here are a few snippets from the statement of facts that Wells Fargo “admits, accepts and acknowledges as true.”
• “Employees were directed, pressured, and/or caused to sell large volumes of products to existing customers, often with little regard to actual customer need or expected use.”
• Managers exerted “extreme pressure on subordinates to achieve sales goals, including explicitly directing and/or implicitly encouraging employees to engage in various forms of unlawful and unethical conduct to meet increasing sales goals.”
• “Many employees believed that a failure to meet their sales goals would result in poor job evaluations, disciplinary action, and/or termination.”
• The cross-selling plan “led to fraud, identity theft and the falsification of bank records.”
The new Wells Fargo settlement is also unique in that it includes both civil claims (think money damages) and criminal claims (fines and jail time). On the criminal side, a key component of the settlement is a “deferred prosecution agreement” wherein the Department of Justice agrees not to prosecute Wells Fargo under various criminal statutes provided Wells Fargo, for a period of three years (and on a very short regulatory leash), adheres to a lengthy set of conditions set forth in the agreement. So who gets the $3 billion? As yet, I haven’t found a good answer to that question.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.