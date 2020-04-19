At the height of the Great Recession, vehicle leasing pretty much disappeared. But then it came roaring back and today there are something like 13 million vehicle leases in the U.S. One-third of vehicle acquisitions involves a lease.
Reasonable minds can (and do) differ whether leasing is better than buying. However, there is one important benefit to lessees not available to buyers — the leasing company takes the risk of unanticipated market depreciation. This is so because a lease contract gives the lessee the option of returning the vehicle at the end of the lease or purchasing the vehicle at the “residual value” stated in the contract. If the vehicle isn’t worth the residual value, the lessee can walk away and the leasing company takes the hit. If the vehicle is worth more than the residual value, the lessee can buy the vehicle and benefit from the lower than expected depreciation.
Thanks to COVID-19, we are now in a time when vehicles are often worth less than their residual value; 340,000 leases are ending every month and lessees are wanting to walk away. But, according to a recent article in USA Today, this isn’t working like it should. Lessees are finding that, when they call the dealership from which they acquired their vehicle to schedule an end-of-lease return, they are told: “Sorry, but you can’t do that.” This statement is then coupled with various other statements like: “Our lot is full and we have no place for your vehicle.” Or, “our sales department is closed and there’s no one here who can help you.” Or, “your contract is with the leasing company and not us. You need to call them. Maybe they’ll extend your lease or something.”
Legally speaking, what we have here is a blatant breach of contract on the part of the leasing company. But, if you’re a lessee and you no longer want your vehicle and you don’t want to continue to pay insurance and taxes and license fees, what are you going to do? Your choices are limited and they’re all bad. At the bottom of the list should be suing someone.
One strategy, sometimes utilized in my household, is known as “pitching a fit.” If you’re good at this, perhaps the leasing company will figure out an acceptable way to get rid of you. Another strategy some have recommended is: take detailed pictures of the vehicle’s condition; quit driving it; keep it insured; park it in a safe place; and send a carefully worded certified mail letter to the leasing company, with a copy to the dealership, stating that your lease has ended, the leasing company is in default for not taking back the vehicle, you are storing the vehicle for the benefit of the leasing company, and you expect to be compensated for this service, along with your out-of-pocket expenses. Warning: This is a high-risk strategy and sharing the risk with a lawyer is advised.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright, LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.