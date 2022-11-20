Recently, I received an unsolicited letter from a company that invites people to transfer title to residential rental properties they own in exchange for an ownership interest in the company. The company says it has, and is intending to grow, a portfolio of such rental properties.
Its promotional pitch includes no more hassles as a landlord; dividends coming from the entire portfolio instead of rent from just your own property; professional management intent on growing the portfolio’s net income and market value; and the deferral of income taxes under tax laws that allow real estate investors to exchange one property for another. (Never pay income taxes today when you can pay them tomorrow.)
This letter caused me to think about securities law, which (like water law and patent law) I know little about. What I do know is that the purchase and sale of, marketing of, and rendering of advice concerning securities is highly regulated at both the federal and state level. At the federal level, we have the Securities and Exchange Commission, administering U.S. laws and regulations. In Colorado, we have the Division of Securities, an agency (one of 10) within the Department of Regulatory Agencies, headed by a commissioner of securities. The Division of Securities issues licenses to people involved in the securities industry; monitors their activities; keeps track of the registration of securities being offered for sale to the public; is constantly on the alert for fraud; and otherwise seeks to enforce the laws of this state dealing with securities. The division proudly states it “exists to protect investors and maintain confidence in the securities market while avoiding unreasonable burdens on the marketplace….”
In furtherance of enhancing my knowledge of securities law, I decided the first question I needed to ask is — what, exactly, is a security? I quickly learned this is a more expansive term than I had realized. Under the Colorado Security Act, a “security,” among many other things, is any note; stock; bond; debenture; certificate of interest or participation in a profit-sharing agreement; voting-trust certificate; investment contract; viatical settlement investment; certificate of interest in an oil, gas, or mining title or lease; and (just in case something has been left out) “any interest or instrument commonly known as a security.”
What seems to characterize all securities is that people take your money and promise, through their efforts, to generate a positive return such that, some day at least, you get back more than you invested. So, if someone transfers ownership of a residential rental property to a company in exchange for an ownership interest in that company (and therefore an interest in its portfolio of such properties), is that a security? The people behind this company appear to be highly educated and their business model makes sense, causing me to think they must have looked under this rock and concluded what they are doing is not the illegal sale of unregistered securities. But still….
Returning to the Colorado Division of Securities, one of its more recent (in May) accomplishments was to shut down what it called a “complex scheme of securities fraud.” Per the division, the alleged bad guy, David Anthony, through a group of unlicensed companies he controlled, sold over $26.5 million in unregistered securities, including notes, bonds and other investment interests. The division claims some of the bonds involved were part of a large-scale Ponzi scheme in Florida, now the subject of a Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit.
The division says Anthony made material misstatements and omissions in his offer and sale of investments, failed to disclose commissions, co-mingled investor assets and used proceeds from later investors to pay off earlier investors. The Colorado attorney general is assisting in this enforcement action.
