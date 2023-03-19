So is it safe to post a negative review about a merchant, restaurant, doctor, etc. on the internet, or are you at risk of being sued for libel?

This is not an easy question to answer but, as I see things, you need to be very careful what you say and how you say it. A case decided by the Colorado Court of Appeals in December, Creekside Endodontics v. Sullivan, sheds light on this subject.

The facts in the case go like this. Kathryn Sullivan went to see Andrew Stubbs, DDS, at Creekside Endodontics for dental work. She was unhappy with the work Stubbs did and the manner in which, post-treatment, he dealt with her concerns. (Among other things, Stubbs fired her as a patient because, he said, she had become “adversarial.”)

Sullivan sought second opinions from several sources having modest credentials and concluded, rightly or wrongly, that Stubbs had botched the root canal procedures he performed by “overfilling.” Sullivan thereupon posted unflattering reviews of Stubbs on Yelp and Google, such as: “refuses to be accountable for the harm he has caused;” “ignored my pain;” “work is “sub par.”

Stubbs and Creekside thereupon sued Sullivan for libel. Sullivan responded with a special motion to dismiss under Colorado’s relatively new anti-SLAPP statute. (SLAPP stands for “strategic lawsuit against public participation.”) Under this statute, a court takes an early look at a case and will dismiss the case unless the plaintiff can show the court there is a “reasonable likelihood” the claim is meritorious and will prevail. The trial court in Sullivan’s case — the District Court for Saguache County — denied her motion to dismiss and she appealed.

The Court of Appeals ruled that the trial court should have granted Sullivan’s motion to dismiss and, additionally under the SLAPP statute, given her an award of attorneys fees and costs. The Court of Appeals’ decision was driven by the fact that the parties in the case appear to have agreed that Sullivan’s online posts dealt with a matter of “public concern.”

Under the law of libel, this meant that, to prevail, the plaintiffs would have to prove by clear and convincing evidence that Sullivan’s posts were made with “actual malice.” “Actual malice” is a technical term in the law of libel and requires proof that a statement was made with “actual knowledge” it was false or “reckless disregard” whether the statement was true. Here, the Court of Appeals concluded Sullivan did not have actual knowledge of falsity and, since she had done at least some investigation before making her posts, she had not acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

Plus, some of what she said was “opinion” and statements of opinion, in contrast to statements of fact, cannot be the basis for a libel claim.

In sum, the Court of Appeals concluded that Stubbs and Creekside did not have a reasonable likelihood of prevailing and their complaint should have been dismissed.

However, as cogently pointed out in a concurring opinion by Court of Appeals judge David Yun, a complaint against a dentist by an unhappy patient is really not a matter of “public concern.” It’s a matter of private concern, and the standard for a successful libel claim in that circumstance is not “actual malice” — it’s negligence. If this lesser standard were applied in this case, the plaintiffs might have been able to show a reasonable likelihood of success and, under the SLAPP statute, their complaint should not be dismissed. But, as Yun pointed out, the Court of Appeals was stuck with the parties’ apparent agreement that the case dealt with a matter of public concern and therefore the “actual malice” standard had to be applied.

Bottom line, Kathryn Sullivan was lucky in this case and the next person being sued for an online negative review is going to have a harder row to hoe trying to get the case dismissed under the SLAPP statute. That’s because the statements in question will probably be treated as a matter of private concern and not public concern, and the standard in play under the SLAPP statute will then be negligence — carelessness — and not known falsity or reckless disregard for the truth.

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.