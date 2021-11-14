In the event you find yourself needing to rescue someone, there are a couple of legal doctrines you should know. One of these comes from a statute — a law created by the Legislature. The other comes from court-made law, most recently given a makeover by the Colorado Supreme Court in the 2020 case of Garcia v. Colorado Cab Co.
The statute in question says that someone who, in good faith, renders emergency care or assistance to another person will not have liability for civil damages unless acting in a grossly negligent or willful and wanton manner. So, if you pull a person out of a burning vehicle and, in the process, break that person’s leg in multiple places, the person you rescued can’t sue you for negligence (carelessness) in the way you performed the rescue. (There is also a federal law protecting people from civil liability who cause an injury while acting in good faith as volunteers for a nonprofit organization like, say, a volunteer fire department.)
The court-made law at issue here is generally known as the “rescue doctrine.” It allows a rescuer who is injured in the course of attempting a rescue to sue someone whose negligence created the need for the rescue. So, if you suffer an injury pulling someone out of a burning vehicle, you can sue the person whose negligence caused the accident.
The rescue doctrine has generated differing iterations among the states and, until the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision in Garcia v. Colorado Cab Co., no one was too sure how the doctrine played out in this state. Now, however, per the Garcia decision, if you want to sue someone whose negligence resulted in your rescue attempt during which you were injured, you need to meet the following test: (a) you had an “actual intent to aid or rescue” a person you “reasonably believed was in imminent peril,” and (b) you acted in a way that could have “reasonably been expected to succeed, or did succeed, in preventing or alleviating such peril.” (Note the court’s ample use of weasel words in this ruling, meaning lawyers in future cases are assured of having lots of things to fight about.)
The facts in the Garcia case went like this. Jose Garcia heard a cab driver screaming for help and ran to where the cab was parked, engine still running. Garcia found an intoxicated passenger beating up on the driver. He yelled at the passenger to stop and the passenger then left the driver alone long enough for him to escape; the passenger then began beating up on Garcia instead.
Garcia was knocked to the ground, and the passenger got in the cab and ran him over, causing serious injuries. Garcia’s claim against the cab company was based on the allegation that the cab company had been negligent in not installing protective barriers in its cabs between the driver and rear seat passengers, notwithstanding multiple reports of passengers attacking drivers.
At the trial court, Garcia received a substantial damage award from the jury. The cab company appealed and the Court of Appeals reversed, concluding that for Garcia to qualify as a rescuer under the rescue doctrine, as articulated by prior decisions in Colorado and elsewhere, he had to have come into physical contact with the person being rescued — the cab driver. He never did that. Instead, he merely yelled at the passenger, giving the driver a chance to run away.
The Supreme Court, though, decided this physical contact requirement was too restrictive and came up with a new statement of the rescue doctrine, eliminating the need for physical contact between the rescuer and the rescuee. So, the Court of Appeals decision was reversed and Garcia’s award of damages was reinstated. (The passenger was, of course, also liable to Garcia for his injuries but, unlike the cab company, most likely had no insurance.)
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. Contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.