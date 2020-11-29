It is routinely said, and mostly true, that two people can live cheaper than one. This, and the fact that many unmarried people are choosing to live with someone else, has led to various arrangements whereby two unmarried people decide they should buy a home together.
This can certainly be done, subject to sometimes confusing rules imposed on these transactions by mortgage lenders. But, assuming a satisfactory mortgage can be arranged, there are other issues that need to be considered — in particular, how title should be held. In many home purchase transactions, the time devoted to selecting a form of ownership will be less than the time devoted to selecting a paint color for the kitchen. From the perspective of a lawyer, however, form of ownership deserves serious attention.
Although other arrangements are possible with the use of a legal entity (limited liability company, limited partnership, corporation), the usual ownership choices to be considered are joint tenancy and tenancy in common. The significant attribute of joint tenancy is “right of survivorship.” Right of survivorship works like this. While the joint tenants are both alive, they each own an undivided interest in the totality of the property. Then, when one of them dies, that joint tenant’s interest disappears, leaving the other joint tenant’s interest intact. So, the survivor ends up with all rights in the property. The first to die ends up with nothing.
With tenancy in common, each owner has a percentage of ownership of the entire property, presumed to be 50% unless the owners agree to some other split. If one owner dies, that owner’s interest passes to others under the terms of the decedent’s will or, if there is no will, the laws of intestacy, where the state legislature has decided what happens to your assets when you die.
The problem for the survivor now is that he or she owns the property in common with people he or she may never have met and/or may not like; who may not be inclined to pay any of the costs of ownership (taxes, insurance, vermin eradication, etc.); and who may decide they want to move in.
All things considered, tenancy in common ownership is probably the better choice for unmarried people (and also for married people if they have different estate planning objectives). However, this form of ownership cries out for a legally enforceable and detailed agreement between the tenants in common. The agreement should cover how costs of ownership are to be shared and what happens if one owner defaults in paying his or her share. (For example, the agreement could say a default not cured within a certain period of time results in a transfer of a partial ownership interest to the non-defaulting owner.)
The agreement should also address what happens if one of the owners wants or needs to move, or dies. Here, the agreement could say the other owner will buy out the interest of the departing owner, based on an appraisal. Or, the agreement could say the property will be sold, the mortgage paid, and the equity distributed to the owners.
Shared ownership between non-married people also raises income tax issues since they cannot file a joint return. They may, however, be able to divide up costs that can be deducted (interest and taxes), allowing one owner to use the deductions and the other to take the standard deduction. This also can be covered in an agreement between the owners.
In all events, unmarried people deciding to buy a home together (and wanting to avoid legal chaos) should get help from a lawyer who knows both real estate law and estate planning law before proceeding with a purchase.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.