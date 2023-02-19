A recent Colorado Court of Appeals decision arising out of a business investment contract gone awry contains a lengthy (100-plus page) discussion about “specific performance.”

This is a remedy that sometimes comes into play when there has been a breach of contract by one of the parties. It involves an order from a court that the breaching party must perform the contract according to its terms.

However, the usual remedy in a breach of contract case is not specific performance — it’s money damages. The breaching party must pay the other party an amount of money equal to the loss the non-breaching party has suffered because of the breach. Basic contract law says specific performance will only be available if money damages will not provide an adequate remedy. The normal reason for this is that money damages cannot be calculated with an acceptable degree of certainty.

All of that aside, the standard contract form used in Colorado for the purchase and sale of a home involves specific performance in a couple of ways. The contract form always gives the buyer a specific performance remedy if the seller defaults. And the contract form allows the parties to give the seller a specific performance remedy if the buyer defaults.

Alternatively, the parties can agree that the seller’s sole remedy for a buyer’s default is to keep the buyer’s deposit. This remedy is called “liquidated damages,” meaning the parties have agreed that a forfeiture of the deposit provides a binding measure of the money damages suffered by the seller caused by the buyer’s breach.

In the standard Colorado contract form, the choice of the seller’s remedy for a buyer’s default is determined by a little box next to a paragraph with the heading “specific performance.” If this box is checked and the buyer doesn’t complete the purchase after all contingencies have been resolved, the seller can keep the buyer’s deposit and then has two alternative remedies.

First, the seller can sue the buyer and ask the court to order the buyer to do what the contract required — pay the balance of the purchase price and take title to the property. (This is the remedy of specific performance.) Or, the seller can sue the buyer for the actual damages resulting from the buyer’s failure to perform the contract.

As an example of actual damages, let’s say the buyer has agreed to pay $500,000 for a home, has made a $1,000 deposit, and all contract contingencies have been resolved. However, by the time the closing date arrives, thanks to some hiccup in the housing market, the value of the property has dropped to $450,000.

The buyer therefore chooses not to complete the purchase. In that circumstance, the seller keeps the deposit and sells the property to someone else for $450,000. The seller can then sue the buyer for $49,000 — $50,000 in damage caused by the buyer’s default less the amount of the buyer’s deposit.

If the box next to the specific performance heading is not checked, the seller’s remedy for the buyer’s default is limited to retaining the $1,000 deposit as “liquidated damages.” The seller will now have to remarket the home, and the buyer can walk away and look for another property.

As this example demonstrates, it’s better for the seller if the specific performance box is checked and better for the buyer if it’s not.

In reality, however, it rarely makes a difference. This is so because the contract form contains a multitude of contingencies that will allow a buyer to terminate the contract and not be in default. And, in the rare circumstance where a buyer does default, the seller’s best practical strategy (better than a lawsuit) is to keep the buyer’s deposit, put the home back on the market, and get on down the road. That being the case, sellers are best advised to go along with the buyer’s desire not to check the specific performance box, but negotiate for a larger deposit.

Real estate agents are good at explaining all this. The usual outcome is that the specific performance box is not checked and the seller’s only remedy is liquidated damages — meaning the seller keeps the deposit and the parties go their separate ways.