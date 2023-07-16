There has been much commentary in the media these days challenging the importance of higher education. The legal profession, however, isn’t buying it, at least not in Colorado.

If you want a license to practice law in Colorado, the usual path you follow is to obtain a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university — most often a four-year undertaking. You then obtain a law degree (Juris Doctor, J.D., or Bachelor of Law, LL.B.) from an accredited law school. Law degrees usually involve three years of study and most law schools still require applicants to take the Law School Admission Test, which purports to measure reading and reasoning skills (although those taking the test may come to different conclusions about what, if anything, it measures).

Your law degree can come from any accredited law school. Colorado has two such schools — the University of Colorado (Boulder) and the University of Denver.

After you have your law degree, you can apply for admission to the Colorado bar, a process wholly in control of the Colorado Supreme Court. The process includes a detailed character and fitness evaluation, and taking and passing the Colorado bar exam. The bar exam, administered by the Supreme Court Board of Law Examiners, is a two-part affair. First, there is the multistate bar exam, developed by the National Conference of Bar Examiners. It’s a six-hour multiple choice test with 200 questions. Colorado adds a second part, involving essay-type questions intended to measure analytical and writing skills, and subject matter knowledge.

The bar exam, given twice a year — in February and July -— is not a walk in the park. In the most recent bar examination, from last February, the failure rate was 53%, inclusive of repeat test takers. (The failure rate for first- timers was somewhat better, at 46%.)

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Applicants for a law license in Colorado must also complete a course on professionalism and pass another test — the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination. Assuming you’ve jumped through all those hoops, you can finally take an oath of office and be admitted to the practice of law in Colorado.

Once you have your law license, you become subject to mandatory continuing education requirements (and the payment of annual fees). In apparent appreciation for the challenges of aging (too old to learn, too old to remember), lawyers 72 and older are exempt from continuing education requirements. (The cutoff age was formerly 65, but that met with considerable resistance. Younger lawyers thought it was unfair; older lawyers thought it was demeaning.)

There are those who argue that this rigorous (and expensive) path to licensure is merely intended to limit the number of lawyers feeding from the same trough. However, a more benevolent view is that restrictions on the practice of law are necessary to protect the public from bad outcomes resulting from bad advice or bad performance, and deceptive trade practices.

The Colorado Supreme Court has long recognized that access to legal services needs to improve. A modest step in that direction went into effect July 1 when Colorado’s new licensed legal paraprofessionals (LLP’s) program became effective. This program allows for licensure of a class of not-quite-lawyers to provide a wide range of services involving domestic and family law matters, meaning mostly divorces. The requirements to become a licensed legal paraprofessional are also substantial and the same office in charge of regulating and disciplining lawyers — the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel — will be watching closely as this new source of legal services ramps up.

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright LLC. He can be contacted at [email protected].